On Sunday October 4, 2020, Wanda Joyce Cantrell, beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother, passed away at the age of 75.
Joyce was born on May 14, 1945 in Newport, Arkansas to Autin and Jewell (Mitts) Foster. Joyce and her sister, Loretta were raised by her mother and step father, Ervin Scoggin in the Midway Community. She accepted the Lord and was baptised in a creek at the age of 16. She graduated from Bradford High School in 1963 and later that year, while attending a Saturday singing, at Sunny Side Baptist Church, met the love of her life, David Cantrell. The two would enjoy many years, they travelled the country chasing work and loving the life they shared.
She loved to crochet, do the word search, play cards and games with her family and sing. She had a giving heart and believed that only by giving are you able to receive more than you already have.
Joyce was preceded in death by her parents and young son Jeffrey Cantrell.
She is survived by her husband of 57 years, David, one son, Kelly Cantrell and wife, Regina, sister Loretta Wilkerson and husband, Sonny, a grandson Jace Cantrell and wife, Lindsey, several step grand/great grandchildren Brittney, Tyler, Jacob, Landon, Madalyn and Kaylee. Additionally, Memaw enjoyed a very special relationship with step great grandson, Issac. She is also survived by a good many cousins, nephews, nieces and other loved ones.
Arrangements are entrusted to Powell Funeral Home of Bald Knob. A visitation will be held for family and friends on Friday evening, October 9 from 6-8 pm at the funeral home in Bald Knob. Funeral services will take place on Saturday morning, October 10 at 10 am at Sunny Side Baptist church with burial at Sunny Side Cemetery. Brother Jamie McAnally will officiate. www.powellfuneral home.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.