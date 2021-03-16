William James Music, 63, of Heber Springs, AR went to be with his Lord and Savior on March 10th, 2021. He was born on July 15th, 1957 in Chicago, IL to Kathleen Louise Music and William Donald Music.
Bill had many adventures and opportunities during his life, from being in a band, to being a Carpenter, Beautician, Salesmen, Roofer, Logistics coordinator for L.A. Shipyards, Construction worker, stay at home dad, and the Sons of The American Legion Commander of the Detachment of Arkansas for 5 years and Sons of the American Legion Squadron Commander of Post #64 for 3 years. Bill had a passion for music and was incredibly creative in his cooking, but his favorite hobby was to fish, especially in his favorite place, Crystal Falls, MI. He accomplished his life dream by building his family a cabin up there along his favorite river. Most of all, he loved his wife, his girls and cherished his time with his grandkids.
He was preceded in death by his father, William D. Music and his brother, Thomas Mitchell Music. Bill is survived by his mother, Kathleen Louise Beisel and her husband James Samuel Beisel, wife Lawrie Jean (TenPas) Music, Children, Kelly Elizabeth (Beggs) Bailey and husband Brandon Scott Bailey, Kaitlyn Marie Music-Mix and Jeffery Scott Mix, Stephanie Lawrie Music-Olles and husband Anthony Wayne Olles. Grandchildren, Harper, Willow, Connor and Trip Mix, David Brandon Bailey, and Brenley Alys Olles. Siblings, Vikki Marie Carlson and husband Eric Anthony Carlson, Terry Michael Music and wife Dina Lynn Music, Tracy Marlene Holbrook. Uncle James Dennis Comerford and many nieces and nephews and numerous friends.
In lieu of flowers donations can be sent to American Legion Saxton-Willis Post #64, 49 Park Drive, Heber Springs, Arkansas 72543
