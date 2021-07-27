William Jasper Shirley, 78 of Heber Springs went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, July 21st, 2021. He was born May 24th, 1943 in Poughkeepsie, Arkansas to the late Audie and Maxie Shirley.
William is also preceded in death by a son Randy Shirley, his 3 brothers Billy, David, and O’Neal, his 5 sisters Alma, Ruthel, Fay, Willene, and Bertha Mae.
William is survived by his wife Marie Shirley; a daughter Patricia Rider and husband Don, a daughter Vicki Harris and husband John, seven grandchildren, Summer Witt and husband Robert, Tasha Shirley, Sha-Shawna Rider, Casey Rider and wife Jennifer, Taylor Reeb and wife Tanna, Jaden Harris, Jordan Crumpton and husband Caleb, and nine great grandchildren. He is also survived by two sisters Dortha Bone, Joyce Taylor and husband Benny, and many other family and friends.
Many people will remember that William worked for Gathright’s Redi Mix, driving a cement truck. He then worked for Big John’s, operating tree transplanters. He became his own boss working contract labor. He did jobs with his dozer, backhoe and dumptruck. He installed a lot of septic tanks, dug ponds, hauled dirt and gravel and much more.
When William retired, he enjoyed reloading shells, riding 4-wheelers and gardening. He also enjoyed hunting, fishing, and playing cards, he also loved visiting with his coffee shop friends and most of all SUPERVISING..
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, July 31, 2021 at noon in the Cleburne County Baptist Church.
www.olmstead.cc
