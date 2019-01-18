Letter to the Editor

Rep. Miller,

I am Christopher Hogan a Former Felon of Heber Springs,Arkansas who has completed all my requirements

of parole and have been unsupervised for over 2 years now. I am also a Licensed ordained minister and have received a Doctorate of Divinity since my release and have also received my right to vote back and

am a registered republican.

I do not agree with the ruling that if you are a former felon that has completed all the requirement and are off parole and have had your voting rights restored that you cannot use medical marijuana just simply because you are a former felon

This is the same as saying we are sorry we realize you are a diabetic but you cannot have insulin because you are a former felon or your a former felon but you cannot have a beer or a glass of wine

Arkansas now says that marijuana is medicine and having at least five of the conditions that allow medical marijuana the state should not be allowed to say that I cannot have access to use this medicine

I am disabled and take pain medication strong opiates everyday and yet i have no one telling me that i cannot have the opiates because i am a former felon, so why can i not have access to this new medicine because i am a former felon?..I had much rather use medical marijuana instead of the strong habit forming opiates

I am going to form a group to make sure that former felons that have completed their sentences and are no longer on parole or probation and have the right to vote again can have access to medical marijuana as a medicine instead of the strong habit forming opiates.

I hope i can count on your full and unfettered support

Christopher Hogan

Heber Springs