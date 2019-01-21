Dear Editor,

I organized the fundraiser (for Sharon Hughes) because I wanted to help sow into her life. I was lost in addiction and this program saved my life. It was the least I could do and the Lord ask me to give myself. Local businesses , EZ Pawn and Audio in Heber Springs, Palm Beach Tan in Searcy, The Mixing Bowl in Searcy, Larry Steele Masonry, The Other Side, donated silent auction items. Larry Pillow spoke at the fundraiser with The Crossroads and D’Frail for entertainment.

Thanks to the businesses who donated and all who helped with the Heart for Sharon fundraiser.

Kaela Cox