Winter has arrived. After a fairly mild winter so far, it has turned cold this week. Not only has it been cold, I have been battling a cold. Thankfully, not the flu though. I received my flu shot a couple of months ago. Unfortunately, they don’t offer a head cold vaccine. Thankfully, I can work from my apartment without a problem. I literally haven’t left my apartment in a couple of days. I don’t believe in getting out when you are sick, that just spreads the illness and increases the risk you will get sick again. This is one instance when I don’t think you should share. If you are sick, stay home. The bad part about my being ill is that I didn’t get to see my grandson this weekend. I didn’t get him sick either. So I’m glad for that but sad I didn’t get to see him. I did get to FaceTime with him though so that makes me feel better.

The government shutdown is proving to be a travesty and a battle of will between the President and powers that be in the House and Senate. It reminds me of children fighting in the back seat on a road trip. Neither the President or the Congress seem to give a rip about the workers whose lives they are affecting. The workers who are furloughed have now went two pay periods without a paycheck. I hazard to guess the Congress haven’t missed a paycheck, because they probably have made sure their monies were set aside. If that is so, I think their salaries should be used to pay the workers instead of them. (And no, I’m not supporting Socialism). The Bible says that the least should be first and in this case, it should definitely be so. I think it is time for the American people to stand up and put the Congress to work for the people and not for themselves. The gap between the haves and the have nots continues to grow wider. Costs of living increase but salaries don’t, (except the minimum wage went up 50 cents, but it still isn’t a liveable wage) unless you are a corporate executive or the Congress, who give themselves raises while the poor suffer. I’m not talking about those who want to live off the government, I’m talking about the single mother who works two and sometimes three jobs just to get by. The family who have lost their home because the father (or mother) lost their job and couldn’t find another. Or the family whose breadwinner has developed cancer and they face losing everything, including their loved one. What is more important? A border wall to keep illegals out or the financial well being of literally tens of thousands of workers?

I hope that the voters will remember this during the next election. It is past time for the American people to start electing people to Congress who will actually do what they promise to during the election campaigns. To hold their feet to the fire, party be d**ned. Both parties have representatives in this fight, so don’t blame the party. There is plenty of blame to share. Blame the ones who won’t compromise, who are only concerned with coming out on top and don’t care who it hurts in the meantime.

Voters owe it to each other to start keeping track of the voting records of their representatives. Start finding out who is backing them financially. Does anyone besides me wonder how it is that Congressmen go into office worth maybe $100,000 or $200,000 and come out worth tens of millions? Seriously? It’s not because me or you are funding them. If you receive hundreds of thousands of dollars from big business or big lobbyists then you are not working for the people who elected you, you are working for the big financial contributors. Although Congress supposedly passed legislation limiting the amounts that could be donated to campaigns, massive amounts of money are still being contributed either under the table or through loopholes in that legislation. Instead of enforcing the regulation, it seems that heads are just turned, mouths and ears are closed like the three monkeys of see no, hear no and speak no evil. Having Congress make the legislation that controls their own pocketbooks is kind of like putting the fox in charge of the henhouse wouldn’t you say?

Be part of the solution, Congress, not part of the problem. President Trump, please stop acting like a petulant spoiled brat and find other sources to fund your wall. If it’s that important to you, fund it yourself or make Mexico pay for it like you promised to do in the campaign.

Just my opinion, mind you, since this is my opinion column. For now, we still have the First Amendment right to Freedom of Speech.

Until next time...