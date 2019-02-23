I hope Mr. McCormic is fair and reasonable about the president we hired. We hired him to represent us in accordance with the Constitution, not to project an image to the world that would be pleasing to some. Article 4, section 4 states, "The United States shall guarantee to every state in this union a republican form of government, and shall protect each of them against invasion."

President Trump does communicate clearly our problems and the solutions to those problems, but his enemies twist it into something bad. He does recognize what he does know and the Deep State around him claims to have experience and suggest something different. If they had the right answer, America wouldn’t be in the mess that it is in now: spiritual decline, moral decay, bankrupted financially, idiots rioting against righteousness, promoting vulgarity in songs and movies, rebellious students, sexual perversion increasing daily, misuse of legal and illegal drugs from kindergarten all the way up to the nursing home residents, jail and prison population at an all-time high and we need to build more prisons because these experienced ones have been in charge.

Now we have someone that has the brain to use foresight and insight to solve America’s problems and you want to crucify him. I say support him so we can survive. When he "shoots the messenger," it’s because it's fake news and they need to be exposed.

As far as the shutdown, Nancy and Chuck know a wall will work miracles, but they hate Trump so much that they let it cost America $11 billion and will let it cost America another $20 billion before they give in to Trump’s $5.7 billion. Are you satisfied with Nancy and Chuck’s rebellion against progress?