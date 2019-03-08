Fact: The director of the museum makes $150,000 per year; how many of you that are being asked to pay this tax make that much per year?

Fact: The head man at the Marshals Foundation makes $86,000 per year. Again, how many of you make that much per year? Now you are being asked to pay an extra $200 ... $300 ... $400 in taxes to support this venture.

Remember, it is not 1 cent like they say it is — 1 cent on every dollar spent on taxable purchases. Spend $10 and you pay 10 cents. Spend $100 and you pay $1. See how this adds up out of your pocket into theirs?

Would you give $200 to a stranger with nothing to show for the gift? That is what they are asking you to do.

Remember, this is not a government project but a private venture with no input or oversight from the people being asked to pony up the money.

When this project started, remember they said no public money? Now they want public money. What else are they not telling the truth about?

We didn't get to vote on the project when it was dreamed up but now they want us to be able to vote to give them free money. Since we now get the chance to vote, vote no, against the tax.