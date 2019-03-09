Imagine a world with unlimited opportunity and freedom for all children to pursue their full potential, live flourishing lives and serve a greater purpose. Imagine a world where all children have access to a full and lasting education — one that meets the unique potential of each child. This was my world raised in Fort Smith, a marriage of two worlds — one of poverty and then one of affluence with embedded thoughts of "what can be" in Fort Smith. This world must be the world we leave for all children in Fort Smith. A world that each child may rise to the pinnacle of what they can become for the greater good of all.

For the following reasons, I support the completion and continuance of the U.S. Marshals Museum:

• Museums teach critical thinking, empathy and other generally important skills and dispositions.

• Trips to museums help get kids excited about school subjects.

• Museums teach subject specific content and skills.

• Museums expand the general world knowledge of students.

• Museum visits increase students' cultural capital and, in turn, school groups help museums reach non-traditional museum goers.

I am voting yes for the nine-month, non-renewable 1 cent sales tax on March 12.