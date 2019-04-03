I think the folks who voted for Matt Pitsch did so with the assumption that he would listen to and be guided by their interests. In his support of a bill to limit the application of the minimum wage increase that his constituents voted for, he seems to be saying that he knows better than they do and they just don't understand the real issues.

I think to this, they would say, "Fiddlesticks!" They, along with the rest of the state of Arkansas, voted for an increase in the minimum wage, across the board and without caveats. What do he and his colleagues not understand about this?

Do we believe in democracy in the great state of Arkansas or not? I fully understand that we are a "representative" democracy, but when the voice of the voters has clearly spoken, to attempt to weasel around it is to deny the voters their vote. Matt and the rest of his colleges who have been swayed by either money or relationships by "small businesses", etc., are attempting to override the voice of the people.

This is wrong. Not only is it wrong, but were I going to run against Matt in 2020, I would make it a centerpiece of my campaign — "A vote for Matt Pitsch is a vote for someone who will deny you your vote" (or, something snappier but along the same line).

Give it up folks. Just accept the fact that we voted for a raise in the minimum wage and that is what we expect. All of us.