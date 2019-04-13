Don’t look now but, 2020 is rapidly approaching…..or, at least the political campaign for the Presidency, Senate and House is. Both sides are positioning themselves for what may be one of the muddiest campaigns of the modern era because the Left’s hate for all things Trump is visceral!

The jockeying for position is heaviest among the Democrats as they seek a candidate who can carry their banner to victory along with long enough coat-tails to do the same for other members of their party. Their goal is multifold including: Avenging the loss by Hillary; Reclaiming Obama’s tarnished and tattered legacy while salvaging their party from a series of recent major setbacks the last of which was the Mueller debacle. They have a major job on their hands and a difficult up-hill fight facing them.

On the Republican side, Trump will be their candidate barring health issues, an accident or more dirty tricks by the left. I list the dirty tricks only because of what Mueller’s investigation has brought to light about the corruption in Obama’s Justice Department and the deep state plots to block Trump’s path to the Oval Office. No, I’m not forgetting the Left’s own collusion with the media in rigging the election for Hillary over Sanders and their frustration with the Constitution and the Electoral College. In this era, apparently all rules can be bent if it will achieve the goals of the Democrats. It should also be noted that Trump does have an in-house opponent for the Republican nomination, Bill Weld, the former Governor of Massachusetts. Weld also ran as the Vice-President candidate on the Libertarian ticket in 2016. In that campaign he and his running mate, Gary Johnson, received 3.28% of the popular vote. From a practical view, it’s doubtful his challenge to Trump will be successful. However, we’ll know the outcome on August 24-27 at the Republican National Convention in Charlotte, NC.

Compounding the problems facing the Democrats are the recent polls showing Trump’s current popularity to be well ahead of Obama’s in the public’s view at this point in his 1st term. This will predictably motivate the radical fringe leadership that currently steers the Democratic Party to even more excesses than were exposed in the past presidential election. If you enjoy soap operas, brace yourself for one of the biggest in our lifetime if not in history!

With the Democrat’s National Convention coming up on July 13-16 of this year in Milwaukee, WI, their current list of 19 candidates in alphabetical order is: Cory Booker, Pete Buttigieg, Julian Castro, John Delaney, Tulsi Gabbard, Kirsten Gillibrand, Mike Gravel, Kamela Harris, John Hickenlooper, Jay Inslee, Amy Klobuchar, Wayne Messam, Robert (Beto) O’Rourke, Tim Ryan, Eric Swalwell, Elizabeth Warren, Marianne Williamson and Andrew Yang. Quite a list! Only a few have name recognition with the public at this time except in their own political circles. With this large a field, we can expect to see some serious in-fighting which will be revealing to us and which will also provide ammunition for Trump once both campaigns get past their respective conventions.

What’s interesting is that Hillary has decided not to run again after her last two major defeats by Obama and Trump. The other point of interest is that Bernie Sanders has decided to run as an Independent. Apparently more than his feelings were hurt when it became public knowledge that the DNC, under Debbie Wasserman Schultz, conspired to stack the deck against him in favor of Hillary in 2016. Talk about ‘Dirty Tricks’ - Wow!

I think we can safely bet that Trump will continue his MAGA (Make America Great Again) campaign as he pushes for a 2nd term to finish his To-Do list of campaign promises including the immigration problem and ‘The Wall’. He and the GOP will also seek to secure their hold on the Senate (critical for the filling of judicial vacancies) while regaining ground in the House. In addition, they won’t forget those incumbent Republicans who rebelled against the GOP leadership on several key votes and may seek to replace them.

On the Democrat’s side, other than Anti-Trump, their direction won’t be known until the field narrows. Today, they’re pushing Socialism as a cure for all of our country’s ills the same way that Snake Oil was sold to the gullible in the 1800’s. That coupled with the Green New Deal form the foundation of their party. Laugh at A.O.C. all you want to but, if the radicals successfully take over the Democrat’s agenda and they were to defeat Trump, the Only thing green in this country will be our faces as we look at bankruptcy and breadlines while trying to digest empty campaign promises from the Left.

Like the weather, economic prosperity is cyclical and can be measured although predictions of the future are frequently made out of whole cloth. I look at what Trump has accomplished in little more than 2 years in office and I’m feeling a lot more positive about our country’s future than I have in more than a decade! I see wages going up with the stock market and some level of stability and fairness gaining ground in our international relationships and trade agreements. When I balance the concrete improvements against the empty rhetoric of the Left my choice is clear. Let the Battle Begin!

End of rant. Have a blessed day.