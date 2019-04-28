Last week I read an article in the Sun-Times by Frank Clemente, Executive Director for the organization Americans for Tax Fairness. The author raved about the unfairness of our current tax system and, in essence, blamed our current problems primarily on Trump’s tax plan. It was an interesting read but, as with most agenda driven views, it skewed the situation far beyond the bounds of reality. Clemente’s article brought to mind the old adage of ‘Figures Lie and Liars Figure’. His one-sided rant at the benefits for the rich and powerful which he tried to lay at Trump’s doorstep revealed him to be just another left leaning anti-Trumper. After reading his article followed by his ‘Letter to the Editor’ the only thing he accomplished was for me to tune him out. Here are a few reasons for my negative response:

The 1st thing to remember is that No-one Likes our tax code! We all believe that our taxes, whatever we pay, are too high and Wasted by the bureaucrats in DC! I don’t care if you look at polls today or from 50 years ago, you’ll see similar results. Clemente’s article could have been written at the time of ancient Rome and even back then would probably have found a few sympathetic ears.

The 2nd thing to remember is that these tax codes are written by lawyers and CPAs For Lawyers and CPAs! They have made the annual filing so complex with so many loopholes that you need a lawyer and a CPA to handle your filing unless you either use the standard form, make minimum wage or close to it and don’t invest in stock, income property or a business. This creates a demand for tax preparers like H&R Block, Turbo Tax and others which keeps our economy rolling. Please note that last line was slightly tongue in cheek!

The 3rd thing to remember is that taxes are usually a non-partisan thing. The Democrats will criticize anything and everything the Republicans offer and vice versa. Apparently Frank has a short memory, a selective memory or is very young or else he would remember past political campaigns blaming the tax mess on the party in power.

The 4th thing to remember is that local and state governments tailor their tax codes to their local needs. If they’re trying to court new businesses which they hope will bring more employment to their area they’ll negotiate sweetheart deals involving special tax breaks to lure them. This too has been going on for centuries.

If you look at our history, you’ll find that taxes based upon income were first introduced in 1861 as the Revenue Act to help pay for the cost of the Civil War. Roughly ten years later the tax was eliminated. 23 years later a Flat Tax was enacted which in 1895 was declared to be Unconstitutional by the Supreme Court. In 1913 the 16th Amendment was introduced and ratified by ¾’s of the states much to the chagrin of the Conservatives who had introduced it and who expected it to be defeated. It resulted in one percent of the highest earners paying a one percent tax and so it began.

Over the years, our elected representatives have catered to voters in their districts by modifying the tax code to favor those who elected them while adding social benefits and spending in order to be re-elected. That cycle continues today because it works! The candidates who want to get elected onto the political gravy train promise the voters anything and everything in order to get votes. Like rubes attracted to a sideshow barker, the voters nod their heads in unison and pull the voting lever to get the ‘free stuff’ which really isn’t free! They forget the government has no money except what they take in taxes from those still willing to work. You want Social Benefits…Sure! Forgive Student Loans.You’ve got it! Free Health Care…Of course! Like a kid in a candy store with a credit card they want it all!

A prime example is the upcoming 2020 election. The Democrats want to expand their control of the House and regain the Senate and the Presidency. They have almost two dozen wannabes running for the Presidency promising everything under the sun if you’ll vote for them. Do they ever mention How they’ll Pay for these benefits? Usually, their response is to ‘increase taxes on the rich’ but, their numbers never add up and, if the media favors them, their numbers will never be questioned. Lately, Socialism is being thrown out by the Left as the solution and, since history is apparently no longer in favor as a college subject, the young and gullible college students become willing shills for Bernie Sanders and others. They point to Europe as examples of Socialism without knowing that those countries Aren’t Socialist! Their economies are firmly based in Capitalism and they provide the sought after benefits through extreme taxation because, in the end, nothing is free.

The United States didn’t become a magnet to the world because we gave everyone freebies. They came because we offered an equal opportunity to create a new life in a free society. Today, many of our children, adults and the illegals are motivated by the ‘government handouts’ forcing the rest of us to face the need to Pay the Piper!

End of rant. Have a blessed day.