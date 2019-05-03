Whoever is doing a rain dance. STOP! Are you sick of the rain yet? I am. Yes, I realize that come July and August I will be eating those words. But in May, I am ready for it to stop for a few days or weeks. To be honest, I wouldn’t mind if it rained late at night, when I am sleeping really good. But, I don’t think I can set a timer on the rain.

On a different note, something happened today at our office that just totally blew my mind. No other phrase (that I can print) explains what happened. Our office called in some pizza to be delivered at lunch. When the driver showed up to deliver it, he parked out front semi-blocking the alley by our building. As we are paying him, this car horn starts honking and honking and then lays on the horn from a vehicle in the alley (a silver GMC SUV, I’m not putting your license number here, but I did get it). We try to hurry and get the driver paid and as he goes outside, the man driving this vehicle is GD’ing him and MF’ing him ridiculously! The driver moved his vehicle so the guy could get out. He came back in and told us that when he was pulling up, this same driver flew into that alley. No more time that went by, the person driving the SUV could only have pulled in the alley and turned around to fly back out. No first of all that alley goes straight through to 3rd street. The horn honking rude driver could have just went out the other side of the alley. There was no reason for him to be reacting in such a rude manner. Second of all, we HAD a sleeping baby in the office at the time. Needless to say, she wasn’t sleeping after this guys behavior. Whoever you are, sir, I am pretty sure there was no reason for your behavior and I hope you are ashamed of yourself! You should be, if you aren’t. I reported your behavior and your vehicle to the local authorities. It is this kind of behavior that is ruining our country. I suspect you also terrorize your family at home. If you even have a family, that is. We apologized to our driver, who was just trying to make a living.

On a higher note, the news is on as I write this column and they are discussing the terrible shooting at UNC. A student, Riley Howell, lost his life being a hero. According to the news the young man was killed trying to tackle the gunman. The police said this young man’s selfless act probably saved many lives. The Bible says, “Greater love hath no man than to give his life for his brother.” John 15:3

His family said, “Riley was truly a one of a kind guy,” “He loved all things outdoors, adventure, and especially family. He loved to work outside and when he worked, he did it with his hands and his heart. He always was able to put others before himself and never hesitated to help anyone who needed it. He was friends with anyone and everyone–a big, muscular guy with a huge heart.”

“He was the kind of person who you knew would take care of you the moment you met him, and he always did,” his family said. He radiated love and always will. “

One other student died and four were injured. Had Howell not done what he did, the toll could have been much higher.

This will, of course, cause another cry for gun control. But, gun control is not the answer. The answer lies within us. People that value life. People who teach their children that murder is wrong. They need to teach them respect, self-control, caring for others before yourself. What the world needs now, is love. This was a song that became a jingle for Coca Cola, but it is as true today as it was then. We need to learn to love each other again. To be kind to one another. It isn’t difficult to be kind. It takes really very little effort at all. I challenge you to be kind. I promise you that you will feel better if you do.

My co-worker, Dee Dee, put this in action today. She brought all of us in the office flowers. I know it made my day, I think it made the other girls day too.

Until next time...be kind.