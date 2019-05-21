Recently, the city of Fort Smith utilities told residents using water from our city to keep an eye on their bills. In February, our water bill was under $100, and in March it was just over. I didn't think much about it but the bill I paid for April was almost $400. My husband called to let them know there was a mistake. He was told we must have a leak; I knew that had to be a mistake because we had a lot of plumbing done. My husband called them back and tried to explain that we had no leaks. He was told to check everything and, of course, called a licensed plumber to come and check everything (another bill). Guess what? We had no leaks. My husband called the water department and told the customer service representative what we had been told and he was told that we were not overcharged and were responsible for the $400. I paid it on April 22.

So what I want to know is, whose bill did I pay?