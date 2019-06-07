By now many of you have read where The SunTimes was purchased from Gatehouse Media, by Paxton Media Group. PMG is headquartered in Paducah, Kentucky and owns several papers in Arkansas, including The Daily Citizen, in Searcy, The Batesville Guard, in Batesville, The Log Cabin, in Conway, The Russellville Courier, in Russellville, Van Buren County Democrat, in Clinton, The Jonesboro Sun, in Jonesboro and the Newport Independent, in Newport. They may own more, but those are the ones I know about. It was a somewhat sudden move and actually, wasn’t supposed to happen until June 17. For whatever reasons though, the sale was moved up and was effective June 2 at midnight. As with any kind of corporate buyout, you know there will be kinks to work out over the next couple weeks, so please bear with us.

I must say I was very happy when we were told that PMG is committed to local news in a local paper, and more importantly, to the printed edition of the paper. Now I know that many young people like getting their news online, and that’s great, you still can. But many older citizens like the printed version, as do I. I like to feel the paper, turn the page, etc. I am the same way with books. I guess I’m just old school like that. When they told us they were committed to the local paper and local news, I had hope. Like a light at the end of the tunnel. I know it is going to be chaotic over the next month or so. Chaos, I can deal with. As long as they follow through with what they say they will do. Keeping your word is a rare trait these days, but I hope that they will. I think if they do, you will begin to see some really good changes in The Sun Times. I have hope I may even actually to take a real vacation, leaving the laptop at home, and forgetting about work for a week.

Now, enough about work because on Monday of this week, we got a new member in our family. Her name is Hattie Jo Hildebrand and she was born at 3:45 in the afternoon on Monday. She weighed 5 pounds, 2.4 ounces and was 17.5 inches long. I think her Mother’s Cabbage Patch doll is bigger than she is. Of course, she is beautiful, and already making fashion statements. Her big brother, Holden loves her and hopefully, that will never change. I think he will be a very protective big brother.

So, in closing the future is looking bright for myself, the paper and my family. Of course, I also know that could change on a dime. But, I have hope.

Until next time…