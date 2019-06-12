The day that a miracle birth of amazing grace took place in Saul of Tarsus comes to mind when I drive by Damascus Road in Greenwood. Saul was suddenly and unexpectedly imparted with the light of life. Saul was born of God.

Now, the born-again Saul had been given a new nature but being short on theological enlightenment, Saul mistakenly thought he was in eternal trouble realizing what a sinner he had been. Three days later, a preacher shone a theological flashlight on the matter. Saul realized that in God's mental accounting book, that Saul was already justified by blood when Jesus died for Saul. By acknowledging that truth, Saul marked down in his own mental accounting book that Saul's eternal salvation was completely by grace. It was not of Saul who free wills, auto wills or semi-auto wills but of God that showed sovereign mercy; and it is not of Saul who free, auto or semi-auto runs after the new birth.

Saul was able to mark that down in his book by faith, which saved him not from eternal hell to the eternal heaven, but from unnecessarily, trouble-mindedly working to avoid hell and get himself to a land of righteousness.

Justification by faith is for born again people, so may all such individuals who have hearts desirous of a land of righteousness get their mental accounting book figuring aligned with the truth that they are already heaven-bound by God's amazing mercy and grace (Romans 5:19, John 3:8).