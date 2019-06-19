Now that Nancy Pelosi has shown he-who-shall-not-be-named exactly and precisely who wears the pants on either end of Pennsylvania Avenue, expect more poorly edited videos to pop up and find a home on Facebook. This is how rich, powerful, arrogant men treat a smart strong woman who won't back down (you go, girl!). I'm not sure how much the "stable genius" and his ethically challenged advisers can take before calling it quits (some folks are gluttons for punishment) but I hope CNN covers their walk of shame live.

The video was pathetic, childish and (surprise, surprise) instantly embraced by the "stable genius," his allies in Congress and hordes of gullible yahoos across the country (no surprise, surprise there). Students in Steven Speilberg's film class would wear a dunce cap and sit in the corner for quite a while if they turned in this kind of nonsense. I would feed them to the shark in Jaws and see who did the best Robert Shaw death scream but that's just me being overly sentimental and too gosh darned fun-loving for my own good.

Now where was I, besides in Fort Smith, trying to stay dry? Oh yes, marveling at the misadventures of the "stable genius", his FDF (First Dysfunctional Family) and ECAs (ethically challenged advisors) as they travel the world on the taxpayer's dime and the dimes are adding up. I don't know how rich he-who-shall-not-be-named really is, but he seems to think our money is his money and since he's a better manager, why not go for broke? He's been there before and lost a billion, making him the best man for the job.