Tom Cotton, John Bolton and Mike Pompeo, all generally recognized as "warhawks," are seemingly ready to start a war with Iran over a Japanese tanker hit by either a torpedo or mine. Japan has not asked for our help and wants further evidence before it even accuses Iran of the attack.

President Donald Trump has thus far not given in to a military strike on Iran because it probably isn't warranted. Trump also promised Americans that he would try to keep us out of any future Middle East wars.

We have been in Afghanistan for 18 years and accomplished nothing. The same can be said for our involvement in Iraq.

I believe most Americans would agree that we should stop spending billions of dollars to fight other nations' wars and use the money to help our own people instead.