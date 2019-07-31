The next election will prove to be the most important one since the founding of this great and god-blessed nation.

President Trump, with his many flaws and shortcomings, like yours and mine, has proven himself to be a great friend to the Christians and Israel, but especially to those who hate him. He has accomplished so much, but his appointments of Supreme Court justices and other judges is among the most important. One of his greatest tasks was to take away many of the Obama-era regulations that had been instituted.

President Trump has been hounded by the fake media and the perverted Democratic Party from his candidacy forward.

Almost all of the ridiculous candidates for president are endorsing Socialism as the way forward for our country. In reality, if we would only look at the countries where it has miserably failed and discover the terrible plight of those under its oppression, I am amazed that anyone except an ignoramus would be so gullible. Socialism is nothing more than granting government full power over everything and depending upon it to take care of all our needs. Socialism offers free healthcare, free college, free food and other necessities such as housing, jobs, etc., but as anyone with half a brain knows, nothing is free and must be paid for by taxpayers. Someone has rightly said that a government that is big enough to give us all we need is big enough to take away all we have.