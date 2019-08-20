The Aug. 9 almanac in the Times Record told us that on that date the United States took Kyoto, Japan, "off the short list of possible nuclear targets during World War II because of its cultural and religious significance to the people of Japan." Kyoto was a pagan town. On that same day, the United States bombed Nagasaki, a devoutly Christian town, with no military importance.

Another thing: The Times Record uses such words as "pleaded." When I went to school, there was no such word. It was "pled." What's next? "Throwed" instead of "threw"?

(Editor's note: The Times Record follows AP Style, which, along with the rules of grammar, tells us to use "pleaded" instead of the colloquial "pled.")