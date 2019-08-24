This is in response to the recent letter by David Edwards concerning the disgraceful conditions at Forest Park Cemetery, namely the grass being so high that many markers are covered and how our loved ones buried there deserve better.

For those concerned, drive to the east/northeast corner of Forest Park to see some of the worst examples. In the very northeast corner, there is dumping within within 10 yards of the graves. This is an ongoing example of the total lack of respect for our deceased loved ones at any given time at Rose Lawn, Holy Cross and Forest Park cemeteries, all owned by Tommy Fowler and managed by Paul Gregory.

I have fought for this cemetery, filing complaints going all the way back to 2004 and as recently as this year, over such terrible things as leaving a new grave's dirt pile on top of an established grave for a month and dumping in the field between Rose Lawn and Holy Cross Cemeteries. They were asked to remove all man-made trash early this year but much of it is still there and they obviously have no intention of removing the rest. When confronted, they will only have excuses or outright lie about the facts. These people simply do not care while avoiding paying adequate help.

Concerned family members of all three of these cemeteries, please voice your concerns to Amelia Vestal, Senior Securities Examiner, Funeral Services Division-Perpetual Care Cemeteries, Little Rock, AR 72201-1904 or call her direct at (501) 371-2646.