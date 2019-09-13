We are all going to miss China Jade on Zero Street in Fort Smith. They were in business for 27 years and the best Chinese restaurant in town. My grandson, Derrick, took me every Wednesday to eat their buffet. Their egg drop soup was delicious. We stopped on their last day and I bought two quarts to take home. I divided it into different glasses and stored them in the freezer so I will have some everyday.

The waitresses were terrific; so were the cooks. It was buffet-style so we could go back and get seconds. Where will we eat now?