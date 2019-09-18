That high, whining pitch we're hearing isn't some gusty blustery Arkansas thunder, bumper-hurling and howling at the cabin door; rather the winds of climate change gushing up from the abyss of the Democratic Presidential Primary.

Twelve years. Twelve short years to end our dependence on oil, gas and coal or face the total incineration of the planet. Call it the last great human epoch — the Desolation of Fossilization.

The sobering news is that its coming from some of America's most gifted thinkers, names like Beto, Cortez and Sanders. The good news is that it's all politically related, a sort of Armageddon one-upmanship with whichever offering the worse case climate scenario and most expensive fix getting the most favorable rating, More good news: Should Armageddon accommodate the schedule, old geriatrics as I will be lucky enough to miss the blazing finale. Warmer climates elsewhere may be our worry.

With such foreboding prophecies buzzing about, one may not imagine that the Antarctic ice pack which contains 90 percent of the planets ice, is as large as the United States and Mexico combined. This massive chunk of frozen water averages one mile in thickness, in spots reaching as much three.

The bad news is that at the projected rate of decline it will be gone in 5000 years, the melt causing ocean levels to raise 200 feet. The good news is that between now and then, we have plenty of time to move the shanty 300 feet inland from its present location. The bad news is that long before that final epic moment, the planets exploding population will push pollution far beyond its current levels with the probable consequence we drown of our own waste. That, or choke to death on the politics of it.