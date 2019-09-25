One of my ancestors filed an affidavit 40 years after the end of the Revolutionary War. He recounted that when local Indians ambushed his father and others, cut his father's head off and nailed it to a stump, the local militia declared war on the Indians in what is now West Virginia. They did battle with them, burned their villages and log houses and cut down their corn crops. They did this with single-shot muzzle loading muskets and hatchets.

By the Civil War, the first lever action rifles had been invented and Union troops paid a whole month's salary to buy them. In one battle, they killed most of the Confederate troops who made the mistake of charging them after the first shot.

The Second Amendment starts with "A well regulated militia." How many of the bozos with a bunker mentality who own AK-47s or AR-15s, along with bump stocks and 100-round drum magazines, are members of the National Guard or Army Reserves? After the Las Vegas massacre, the ATF mandated that all bump stocks that make a semi-automatic into a full-automatic rifle be destroyed or turned in. The bunker bozos will not destroy their bump stocks and will also hide their huge drum magazines if those are outlawed.

The Democrats have fallen into a trap with the gun issue. They should be concentrating on the opiate and Oxycontin epidemic that kills 170 people every day in the United States. Your best home defense would be a shotgun with buckshot. My biggest danger where I live is stampeding deer.