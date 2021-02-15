Good morning on this frosty morning. The weather forecast says teens over the weekend. Winter is starting a little later, and with the Groundhog Day last week we can expect six more weeks of winter weather. The Old Couple are busying themselves preparing for a cold week by shopping for extra groceries and covering a few pipes. I’m staying next to the wood stove a lot of these days. This particular day the Old Woman and I are snuggled up in the old blue chair and of course share memories.
Her mother had some rough times during the seventies that the Old Woman has engrained in her mind. The Old Woman looks at a baby quilt on her wall, and she still pictures her mother’s sewing on that quilt for nine months meticulously working the patterns and colors into a masterpiece of love. She had chosen blue and yellow that would be perfect for either a boy or a girl. She had lost a baby a few years before but was filled with more hope again. She spent many hours on this quilt allowing her to dream of the new life.
She went to the doctor for a final checkup during the ninth month of the pregnancy. Somehow she knew there might be a problem. She hadn’t felt the baby moving for a few days. She knew for certain there was a problem by the look on the doctor’s face. Nine months was a long time dreaming about this life she carried. The local doctor didn’t believe in abortions and neither did this mother. It wasn’t a long wait for the baby to come. The doctor cried with her on that day. He gave her some great advice. He told her to find a job to prevent depression. She took the advice and decided to sell Avon in the country. The driving and meeting people along the way was the best therapy, even if she didn’t sell all that much Avon.
Of course the quilt was a reminder everyday of her loss, so she decided to give the quilt to the Old Woman who was expecting a baby. The Old Woman has cherished this quilt that had meant so much to her mother, and after her baby was older used the quilt as a work of art on her entry wall. Many times her thoughts go back to all the hours her mother spent on this baby quilt – such a labor of love.
God sometimes has a special surprise for healing our hurts along the way in this life. The Old Woman’s mother had no idea that someday she would have another baby in her home. Her grand baby’s mother died unexpectedly in a car accident. This was a tragedy in the family, but the Old Woman’s mother got to raise this sweet grand baby. She didn’t forget the quilt and baby she had lost, but she had the joy of this new baby granddaughter that she dearly loved.
She raised this granddaughter just like she raised her other children. She taught her about the love of God and took her to church every Sunday she could. The granddaughter was just six months younger than the Old Woman’s daughter. It was almost like having an extra baby for the Old Woman too. Her daughter and this cousin remained close all their younger years, and when they are together as adults it’s like no time has passed.
Years have gone by, and the Old Woman’s mother died when that baby had grown to a young woman. The Old Woman has stayed in close contact with her niece through the years. Her thoughts often return to her mother and that baby. This young granddaughter is a woman now and has a family of her own. Thinking back about her mother and this granddaughter assured her that God certainly had put together those two lives when they both needed each other. God bound them together with His special love.
The Old Woman is certainly nostalgic when it comes to things she’s saved around the old farmhouse. Who knows what she’ll notice next and bring back a memory of the her life! I’m thankful I’m part of this family, and luckily I get to hear her many stories from the past!
