Little Hadassah was among the Jewish captives in Persia. Her parents had died but Mordecai, an older cousin, “took her for his own daughter” (Esther 2:7) and raised a strong, disciplined woman. Hadassah, renamed Esther, was taken to the king’s house with many maidens as candidates for queen and Mordecai went daily to enquire about her welfare. After she was chosen queen by King Ahasuerus, he was still a strong influence in her life. He once informed her of an assassination plot and saved the king’s life.
When Mordecai would not bow in reverence to Haman, an officer of the king, Haman convinced the king to kill him and all Jews and set a date for it by casting lots. Neither knew Queen Esther was a Jew, but the omniscient God had placed her in a position to save her people. When the decree for their destruction was sent to the Persian provinces, “there was great mourning among the Jews, and fasting, and weeping, and wailing” (Esther 4:3). Mordecai and many others lay in sackcloth and ashes.
Mordecai and Esther communicated through a chamberlain who served her and Mordecai convinced her to plead for her people to the king, going unbidden at the risk of her life. His faith stood on promises of God and he knew that “deliverance and enlargement” (Esther 4:14) would come to God’s people and that God had chosen her for this time. She asked for three days of fasting and prayer by the Jews. She would then approach the king even if he ordered the guards to slay her.
Her father had taught her to believe in God, love His people and to sacrifice for a cause. When a little girl needed a Daddy, he was there. When, as a woman, she needed strength, modesty and character, he had taught her. These qualities in her had gained favor with God and the king and allowed her to become a savior of her people. The king granted them the right to defend themselves against their enemies and they won a great victory and established a yearly celebration of their triumph.
This great father who taught his child integrity, selflessness and goals of value was exalted in the kingdom and this orphan girl turned queen was given authority to lead. People were wanting to become Jews for fear of them! The Jews had wealth and peace, thanks to Mordecai! Thanks to a good father!
Thank you, hardworking Dads! Thanks for the good character you have and the good training you give. We must have your love and care! Men of faith own this world and will one day more fully realize it (Romans 4:13).
“Children, obey your parents in the Lord: for this is right. Honor thy father…” (Ephesians 6:1, 2).
Betty Carlton, June 2, 2021
