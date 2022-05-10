Dear Editor:
This letter is in reference to the May 3, 2022, Sun Times article “Mysterious mail may mar emergency medical service negotiations.” As president/CEO and 100% shareholder of my woman-owned company, I would be remiss if I did not address the article’s insinuations about the integrity of my company, Pafford Medical Services. The timing of the Sun Times’ receipt of the company damning “anonymous packet” and its further distribution among county leaders just prior to our potential negotiations with the County has not been lost on us. Nevertheless, we feel duty-bound to reach out on behalf of the knowledgeable and skilled EMS professionals and support staff who serve under the Pafford Medical Services name.
While we are not perfect, we work hard to meet and exceed the expectations of those we serve. We believe it is for the following reasons our company is being considered to serve as Cleburne County’s ambulance services provider:
• Pafford Medical Services is considered a leader in the provision of emergency medical services in five US states and in the US Virgin Islands.
• The company has been recognized by the National Association of EMTs as the Career Service of the Year 2021 for its dedication and commitment to those they serve under numerous municipal contracts and agreements.
• The company was named “Business of the Year” in 2021 by the Hope Chamber of Commerce.
• The company demonstrates full compliance as a federal Medicare/Medicaid and private insurance healthcare services provider that has passed the scrutiny of OIG background and performance checks.
• The company also boasts a year-after-year history of deploying ambulances all over America to help during natural disasters and especially during the last two years during surges in COVID-19 illness.
• The company’s communications center has recently achieved the ACE (Accredited Center of Excellence) distinction. There are only 298 other accredited communications centers in the world.
• The company has been awarded Arkansas’ EMS Service of the Year. The company CEO, Jamie Pafford Gresham has been recognized on two occasions by the American Ambulance Association as a President’s Award winner for her outstanding service to Arkansas EMS.
• Pafford Medical Services is a company in “good standing” with the American Ambulance Association. Company owner, Jamie Pafford-Gresham serves the association’s executive committee as Secretary.
• Company CEO, Jamie Pafford-Gresham is a former rural development commissioner for the State of Arkansas. She has received a national and state (AR) EMT of the year Award and her name has been added to the Arkansas EMS Hall of Fame.
• And, as mentioned in the Sun Times article, "the company’s leader Jamie Pafford-Gresham, of Hope, has been reappointed to the Arkansas 911 Board, by Gov. Asa Hutchinson."
The Sun Times article’s anonymous source cites the actions of our company’s founder as a reason for the Cleburne County's ambulance quorum to remove Pafford Medical Services from the list of candidates to serve the county. While James Pafford’s incarceration has been a very distressing family matter, my company, Pafford
Medical Services was under my law-abiding and Christian values leadership well before and after the founder, James Pafford’s legal infractions. James Pafford is paying his debt to society since 2015 and has had no role with the company since 2005.
My company proudly employs numerous other prestigious EMS professionals who serve on our leadership team.
Their accomplishments include being named the State’s EMT/Paramedic and President’s Award winners by the Arkansas EMT Association. The governor has appointed several of these professionals to serve on important state EMS committees including the State Trauma Advisory Council and the Governor’s Advisory Council.
Following Christian-inspired business principles we, as company owners, also forgive those who learn from mistakes. The other individual brought up in the Sun Times article made mistakes early in his career at a different company.) He made restitution and since Day One with Pafford he has applied himself ethically and legally in all business dealings. This individual has diligently earned his leadership position with the company after many years.
I am immensely proud of our company, the work we accomplish and the lives we save. If given the chance, we look forward to offering every Cleburne County citizen the same exemplary EMS care and ambulance transportation as more than 200,000 other patients received last year.
Jamie Pafford-Gresham, President & CEU, Pafford Medical Services
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.