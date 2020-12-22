Baby Jesus was born to die. There was a cross looming in His future even before He was born. We don’t know how soon He realized that, but He was probably very young. Of course, in eternity past He knew all things and had our good in mind even before creation. At the time He lingered in the Temple at age 12 when His parents returned home after the Passover in Jerusalem, He must have known it in His human existence. He was asking questions and astonishing the doctors of the law with His answers and understanding. What would be more important to understand than the doctrine of salvation and human redemption by the cross? It’s critical for all of us.
Life is all about families, families like the Carltons, yours, church families made up of families like ours and the great big family of God which includes all of these. Nothing matters like family. Anything we do is important if it helps the family.
Each member of these families must face the cross. We came to die, too, and then enter into never-ending life. We must kneel at the cross of Christ and appreciate His taking our penalty for sin. Then we must carry our cross which amounts to dying to fleshly ways and bearing the reproach of Christ. This seems foolish to the unsaved world. It’s too humble to be popular.
Jesus told His mother that He must be about His “Father’s business” (Luke 2:49). That business is blessing families with salvation, healing and eternal life. He came willingly. The cross wasn’t easy, but He wanted to die so we could live. He did it because He loves us.
We have business to take care of, too. It’s not easy, but it satisfies tremendously if we are willing and love Him in return for His gift to us. The trip from the manger to the cross is one we must take. If we don’t, all life is wasted.
Meet Him and introduce Him to everyone else in the world is the goal. People matter. When He went from the manger to the cross, He proved that. “For unto you is born this day in the city of David a Saviour, which is Christ the Lord” (Luke 2:11).
There was the manger and the cross, but a crown is coming, too. There will be a crown for the victorious King Jesus and crowns for His people, His brothers and sisters in the family of God. The crown will make the cross worth cherishing till we see Him coming again. “And when the chief Shepherd shall appear, ye shall receive a crown of glory that fadeth not away” (1 Peter 5:4).
“So I’ll cherish the old rugged cross, Till my trophies at last I lay down; I will cling to the old rugged cross, And exchange it someday for a crown.”
