Whatever “house” (Matthew 7:24) we build cannot stand unless it is built upon the foundation of God’s Word. A personal life, a business, a church, a school, a government entity or any organization must have God’s support or it is built “in vain” (Psalm 127:1). America’s founding fathers looked to God and His Book for the building blocks of our nation and trusted the Chief Corner Stone for its rectitude.
Though not perfect, America has a rich evangelical heritage and may God grant us revival and a return to our first love. Any nation must maintain a moral foundation or will eventually fall. George Washington, though not an evangelical, said, “National morality demands religious principles.” “The most High ruleth in the kingdom of men, and giveth it to whomsoever he will” (Daniel 4:32).
Each member of society is like a thread in a fabric and either strengthens or weakens that material. The weaving goes on generation after generation. God has “shed His grace” upon us and will continue to do so if we obey His Word. Let us have wisdom to continue this great nation by faithfulness to our omnipotent God. “Blessed is the nation whose God is the Lord” (Psalm 33:12). Government leaders are very important threads of the fabric of America but they are produced by and voted into office by citizens at the grassroots level. If the home and church give us individuals of strength and character who rely upon God for grace and guidance, we are unstoppable.
Ignore. Ignorance. We need to know and acknowledge that our blessings come from God and make our own righteous contributions to society. God opens eyes. When we don’t want to see, He closes them. When Jews rejected Jesus, they were told that the kingdom would be given to a nation “bringing forth the fruits” (Matthew 21:43) of the kingdom. Many nations would love to have our privileges! Freedom, prosperity and health should not be taken for granted (Who granted them?) but come with an obligation of obedience and thankfulness to God and appreciation of men who died to give us the liberty to live our values and enjoy these blessings, especially the Man Christ Jesus who died to set us right with God.
America’s greatness will continue as long as she recognizes the good and great God and consents to His commandments for living. Sodom was destroyed for sins that included sexual perversion, pride, idleness and not helping the needy. Jesus said she would have remained if she had had our enlightenment (Matthew 11:23). We can’t escape if we walk the same path.
America, we didn’t get here by ourselves. We see the hand of God in our history! God gives righteousness and prosperity together (Matthew 6:33) though temporarily sometimes the wicked prosper and the righteous suffer as God gives space to repent, but He will prove every work. “America! America! God shed His grace on thee!”
