Jimmy Clark, Heber Springs Mayor, and Jerry Holmes, Cleburne County Judge are retiring. It is impossible to please every constituent all the time, but it is possible to spend days, months, and years trying to make things better for all constituents. That’s what these two men have done. We should all be grateful for their time and efforts, and thankful that they stepped forward.
Best wishes for a well deserved happy retirement.
-A Heber Springs Resident and Cleburne County Citizen
