The law of God defines sin and sin is punished by death. The law of sin puts temptation before us. The law of the mind consents that God’s law is good and holy, but the law of our fleshly members causes us to go against God and our moral sense. All men are sinners. God has provided for the redemption of every person. He gives life. “For the law of the Spirit of life in Christ Jesus hath made me free from the law of sin and death” (Romans 8:2). He is “long-suffering to us-ward, not willing that any should perish, but that all men should come to repentance” (2 Peter 3:9). He gave us His sinless Son whom He accepts as our substitute in death for sin so that we can escape eternal death in Hell.
Jesus came and ministered, then went to the cross of Calvary and died for all people. In three days, He rose from the grave to give life to all. The conclusion is, “that if one died for all, then were all dead” (2 Corinthians 5:14). If we partake of His death, we partake of His resurrection. Because He rose, we will also. “In Christ shall all be made alive” (1 Corinthians 15:22).
Paul the apostle had been “chief” (1 Timothy 1:15) of sinners, he said. After his conversion, he was passionate about the salvation of all others. He said, “I could wish that myself were accursed from Christ for my brethren” (Romans 9:3) if it would give them life in Christ. He told some (1 Thessalonians 2:8) that he and his fellow ministers were willing to impart to them their own souls as well as the message of Christ because they desired that much to have them saved. He said, “I am ready to preach the gospel …” (Romans 1:15) and there are many such ministers going all over the world with the message of redemption. They suffer in many ways, as Paul did, that they “might by all means save some” (1 Corinthians 9:22). God “who will have all men to be saved” (1 Timothy 2:4) puts that passion in His ministers. It’s from His heart.
In Christ walls come down. Exclusions are over. We are no longer strangers to the kingdom of God, no longer foreigners to God’s family if we accept Christ’s redemption. “For through him we both [Jew and Gentile] have access by one Spirit unto the Father” (Ephesians 2:18). It’s God’s desire because of “his great love wherewith he loved us” (Ephesians 2:4).
Walking in the Spirit is a wish come true. The redeemed have eternal joy and gladness. They have victory over sorrow and death. Captives are free. The brokenhearted are healed. Sins are covered by Jesus’ blood and believers are in Jesus’ name boldly approaching God at His throne to petition Him for every need. Since Jesus died and rose, there is hope for now and in eternity. “Of his fulness have we all received” (John 1:16).
“For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life” (John 3:16). You can be “accepted in the beloved” (Ephesians 1:6). It’s my wish for you. It’s God’s wish for you and He makes it happen. Jesus is the way. For all. For everybody. For you!
