The Son of God was born to a Jewish virgin named Mary. King Herod feared He was a threat to his throne and, like the Pharaoh who ordered the killing of all male babies to stop the increase of Jews in Egypt, he ordered the killing of boys under age two to get rid of Jesus. In both cases our sovereign God secured them because He had a plan for each. Moses would deliver his people from hundreds of years of Egyptian slavery and God’s Son would deliver from the bondage of sin by His substitute death for sinners. Moses, a central figure in Jewish worship under the Law, was a type of Christ and prophesied of Him and instructed his people to hear Him “in all things whatsoever he shall say unto you” (Acts 3:22).
Jesus grew and was subject to His earthly parents until beginning His three-and-a-half-year ministry at age thirty, but even at age twelve He revealed astonishing wisdom and understanding. He knew His mission. As He ministered to multitudes, healing and teaching God’s plan of salvation, believers thronged Him and shouted His praises while unbelievers blasphemed His holy name and plotted to destroy Him. He went on to Calvary and gave His life, opening the way to God for all of us. When He rose from the grave, Satan was eternally defeated in his efforts to kill us by sin. Oh, that all would grasp this truth!
As the Resurrection was confirmed by “many infallible proofs” (Acts 1:3), Jesus’ disciples recovered from their doubts concerning His crucifixion and began assembling in a lively and growing church. Jesus remained with them for forty days, teaching about His kingdom; and when He ascended to the Father, He had instructed them to wait in Jerusalem until the Holy Ghost came upon them. The Holy Ghost would empower them to witness of Him “unto the uttermost part of the earth” (Acts 1:8). The apostles witnessed with great power and grace and, when believers met with persecution, they were scattered, spreading the Gospel as they went. One persecutor, Saul of Tarsus, was stopped and converted by Jesus and began powerfully preaching the way he had opposed. Then churches had rest “and were edified; and walking in the fear of the Lord, and in the comfort of the Holy Ghost, were multiplied” (Acts 9:31).
The lively hope and conquering faith of believers who cry “Abba, Father” (Romans 8:15) to our omnipotent God and walk in the Spirit that raised Christ from the dead (Romans 8:11) will never be defeated. The church is alive and growing and I’d like to grow it by one more, many more. God is impartial, “rich unto all that call upon him” (Romans 10:12). By faith, repentance, baptism and receiving His Spirit members are added to this lively church against which the gates of Hell “shall not prevail” (Matthew 16:18) and which is going to be with God forever, alive and well where sin and death cannot enter.
