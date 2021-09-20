We aren’t always aware but they are, these “ministering spirits sent forth to minister to the heirs of salvation” (Hebrews 1:14). Angels announced Jesus’ birth, helped Joseph keep Him safe, strengthened Him during His trials that brought our salvation and escorted Him to the hill from which He ascended to the Father to mediate for us. The angels told us He will return for the saved. Be ready!
The promise of a holy nation whose members believe and worship their Creator was given to Abraham, to his son Isaac and again to his son, Jacob. God gave Jacob a dream of a ladder reaching from earth to Heaven. “Behold the angels of God ascending and descending on it” (Genesis 28:12). After centuries of saints’ waiting and watching, Jesus came fulfilling that promise and bringing its blessings.
Jesus told Nathaniel when he recognized Jesus as the Son of God and the promised Savior who would reconcile sinful man to God, “Hereafter ye shall see heaven open, and the angels of God ascending and descending upon the Son of man” (John 1:51). We see the ministry of angels for the people of God under both administrations. Christ’s death redeemed those who looked for Him under the first testament (Hebrews 9:15) and those who heard John the Baptist say, “Behold the Lamb of God” (John 1:36)! and we who are reading of His coming in the infallible Word.
These ministering messengers operate by the power of the omnipotent God in different forms, invisible, theophanic, a single man or two, a military host, horses and chariots of fire or a watcher for God and they do God’s bidding. God’s purpose for all of time is to save souls for eternity. When we believe in Jesus’ death for our sins, repent and confess Him, receive water baptism and His Spirit, we are added to God’s holy commonwealth and there is “joy in the presence of the angels of God” (Luke 15:10) over the salvation of one person. They are ready and waiting to minister to the new convert by a host or a single guardian. They “desire to look into” (1 Peter 1:12) the glory and grace God has given to man. Let us, the recipients, look with due appreciation of His priceless love!
“For he shall give his angels charge over thee, to keep thee in all thy ways” (Psalm 91:11). “The angel of the Lord encampeth round about them that fear him, and delivereth them” (Psalm 34:7). The “gates of hell shall not prevail” (Matthew 16:18) against the church surrounded by God’s militia. Don’t offend even His weakest for “In heaven their angels do always behold the face of my Father which is in heaven” (Matthew 18:10). “Be not forgetful to entertain strangers: for thereby some have entertained angels unawares” (Hebrews 13:2).
