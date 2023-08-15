The Arkansas women’s basketball team finished its 2023 European tour on a high note with a 100-61 victory over the University of Regina played at the Zografou Indoor Basketball Court. Arkansas led by as many as 40 and beat the team from Canada by the largest margin compared to the three other U.S. teams the Cougars played in Greece. The Hogs shared the ball efficiently with four players in double digits and 10 with 5+ points. Freshman Jenna Lawrence led with 15 points.
The game started out fast paced with both teams knotted up at 5-5 less than a minute into the contest. After the Hogs went down 15-11 with six minutes remaining in the first, as Regina did not miss a shot early, Jersey Wolfenbarger made a layup and Carly Keats followed with a 3-pointer off the bench to pull the Hogs ahead, 17-15. Regina tied the game at 17 with 4:02 left in the quarter, but Arkansas finished the frame on an 11-7 run, sparked by two Maryam Dauda baskets. The Hogs led, 28-27, after the first quarter.
Arkansas began the second quarter on an 15-0 run, capped off by a Karley Johnson 3-pointer, a Dauda layup and a second-chance layup by Saylor Poffenbarger. With 3:27 left in the quarter, Jenna Lawrence knocked down a triple and Arkansas led 49-31. Regina finished the quarter on a 6-0 run to cut the Hogs’ advantage, 49-37, at halftime.
The Hogs continued to bring the fire offensively coming out of the break, as a Taliah Scott jumper sparked an 8-0 run, as Arkansas led, 57-37, over two minutes into the quarter. Daniels knocked down a 3-pointer to extend the lead to 25 and after three quarters, the Hogs led, 77-52. In the quarter, Arkansas outscored Regina, 28-15.
Arkansas did not slow down, starting the fourth quarter with baskets in the paint from Scott and Goforth. A Daniels triple extended the Hogs lead to 28, 86-58. With under five minutes left in the game, Arkansas made four straight 3-pointers, including back-to-back treys from Maryn Archer to help the Hogs reach the century mark. The Hogs allowed just nine points while scoring 23 in the fourth to win the game, 100-61.
In Greece, Arkansas toured the Parthenon, shopped and ate around the Plaka, went to Vouliagmeni Beach and saw the site of the first modern day Olympics. The team went on a three-island boat tour to Hydra, Poros and Aegina on Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.