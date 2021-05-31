Three crosses stood in earth’s dirt and pointed to the sky. One would reach Heaven. Three men were dying, two for crimes they had committed. On the middle cross there hung a man named Jesus. He had been uncommonly silent during His trial in a Roman court as He was falsely accused, mocked, spit upon and cruelly beaten. He knew His mission and would not resist its accomplishment. He was sinless and taking death for every sinner, would be buried for three days and rise to give eternal life to everyone who believes in Him.
The Savior’s arms held to the crossbeams by large nails seemed to be embracing the men on either side of Him and His eyes of love looked down upon the Roman soldiers and the mocking crowd which included religious rulers. Blood dripped from His body to cover the sins of all men. King?! Savior of others?! Save yourself! They went on and on and even the thieves hanging beside Him joined in the railing. At some point one of the thieves began to recognize the Man in the middle. He told the other one that they were guilty and deserving of death but that Jesus was innocent. Before the crowd he confessed Jesus as “Lord” (Luke 23:42) and asked to be part of His kingdom. The “word” (Romans 10:8) of saving faith flowed so sweetly from this dying man’s heart and mouth as he gasped his last breath. Jesus promised him that he’d be “in paradise” (Luke 23:43) with Him that day.
Darkness fell on the earth; the Temple veil split; the earth quaked; many saints rose from their graves and went into Jerusalem as Jesus surrendered His spirit to God to finish the work of our redemption. The centurion and some with him, seeing the events surrounding the crucifixion, glorified God and acknowledged Jesus as the Son of God.
Where will you and I fit in the “fearful and wonderful” (Psalm 139:14) history of man? Hear, believe and confess by word and action the Savior who purchased our salvation by His death and resurrection. People are going to paradise every day with the Man on the middle cross. He’s now alive and coming again to gather unto Him all who have accepted salvation. At Christ’s cross there is light that gives understanding, destiny-sealing decisions are made, the burden of sin and death is lifted and hopelessness is replaced with eternal optimism. Kneel at the cross.
