Too many families have sadly learned how an aging parent’s unstable financial situation can suddenly transform into their financial nightmare.
Now is absolutely the best time to engage your parents in a discussion about their finances and how to best plan for their future – before it becomes your future, too.
The Trust Department at a bank can assume the critical “caregiver” role to help manage senior’s healthcare and financial needs, pay their bills, and invest and protect their money.
While it may seem natural to designate a family member as the “agent” for your parent, you should also consider a financial institution to impartially guide and manage their finances.
Assessing the future, “our elder community faces several challenges,” says J. Chris Treat, Senior Vice President of Trust & Wealth Management for First Community Bank.
Undue Influence. The elderly are easily persuaded to “help others,” or open their hearts and wallets to the needy, including family, “friends,” neighbors and even mere acquaintances.
“A Trust Department can act as a security blanket or buffer to protect seniors from undue influence by serving as a fiduciary ‘agent’ to seniors,” Treat says. “We not only pay the bills, but make sure the bills are legitimate and consistent with the senior’s needs and objectives.”
Out of Town Family or No Family. If a person has no local relatives, bank Trust Officers can help seniors with an annual review process to assess their needs, and ensure they are adequately insured and appropriately managing their debt and cash needs.
Accepting Assistance Without Forfeiting Independence. Treat says most Americans spend the first sixteen years of their lives waiting for the opportunity to drive a car. “For many of us, that car represents freedom!” he said. Then, as we age, our eyesight and memory decline, so our kids look at that car as a liability and often say, ‘Dad really shouldn’t drive anymore.’
“What do you do to protect Mom or Dad without being controlling or punitive?” Treat asks. “As an agent for the senior, our Trust Officers can help organize and coordinate services to assist in transportation and in-home assistance with general household chores.”
Navigating Medicaid and Pre-Need Planning. Treat says he has heard shocking stories of “the family farm” having to be sold to pay for long-term care, or worse yet, the family’s assets being given away to “the one that helped” Mom or Dad.
“There’s so much bad advice going around that I’ve seen situations where tenants have made off with their landlord’s real estate, and nonfamily caregivers were given everything!” Treat said. “First Community Bank can assist families to better understand how Medicaid works and how proper estate planning can protect and preserve family wealth for generations.”
Financial caregivers play an important role in ensuring that all finances – from routine to complex – are managed wisely, helping loved ones maintain the best quality of life possible.
To learn more about the potential benefits of a professional financial caregiver arrangement, contact your bank, or call J. Chris Treat at (870) 612-3423 at First Community Bank in Batesville, or Brandon Brewer at (870) 376-7140 at First Community Bank in Jonesboro.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.