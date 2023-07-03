All we are and all we want is bound up in life. We are what we are and do what we do in a temporal body. We hope for good days and many of them. We do all in our power to escape death and find death to be a powerful enemy joined with sin and evil.
Adam and Eve disobeyed God and received the sentence of death. They passed on the sin nature and its consequence to all the human race. God accepted the sacrifices of animals for atonement under the Law while men waited for Christ. He is the perfect sacrifice for sin, redeeming worshippers under both covenants (Hebrews 9:15). “Without shedding of blood is no remission” (Hebrews 9:22). “For the wages of sin is death; but the gift of God is eternal life through Jesus Christ our Lord” (Romans 6:23).
God fathered a Son by a virgin maiden and He came to earth to empathize with us and show us the Father and His plan for life. He shed His blood to pay for our sins and to save us from death. Not only did Jesus die, but in three days He rose, having conquered the power of death. Death couldn’t hold Him. “The last enemy that shall be destroyed is death” (1 Corinthians 15:26).
The Resurrection is the foundation of our hope for life. We know these bodies are headed for the grave and will return to dust from which they came, but the story does not end there. The body houses an eternal soul that will be given a new body that will never die. “Blessed be the God and Father of our Lord Jesus Christ, which according to his abundant mercy hath begotten us again unto a lively hope by the resurrection of Jesus Christ from the dead” (1 Peter 1:3). What great comfort is this hope in Him!
To partake of life in God on earth and in eternal mansions with Him in Heaven, we must be born of the Spirit and commit heart, soul, mind and strength to serving Him. “Ye must be born again” (John 3:7) then you can wait for the return of Christ when you will be changed to be like Him in a glorified body and go to live with Him in that land where there is no sin or death. “The hour is coming, in the which all that are in the graves shall hear his voice, and shall come forth; They that have done good, unto the resurrection of life; and they that have done evil, unto the resurrection of damnation” (John 5:28, 29). Satan intends to destroy men. How wonderful that the loving, omnipotent God gives life and raises the dead!
Believer, your soul “shall be bound in the bundle of life with the Lord thy God” (1 Samuel 25:29). He’s on your side in the war for life and has defeated your enemy forever. Words can’t describe this hope and the good things God has prepared for His people. We can’t imagine how good eternal life will be. “Eye hath not seen, nor ear heard, neither have entered into the heart of man, the things which God hath prepared for them that love him. But God hath revealed them unto us by his Spirit” (1 Corinthians 2:9, 10).
When you experience God in Christ and the Spirit, you may laugh and cry at the same time, shout for joy, love your enemies and try to tell the whole world about Him. “Whom having not seen, ye love; in whom, though now ye see him not, yet believing, ye rejoice with joy unspeakable and full of glory” (1 Peter 1:8). Experiencing the Spirit is our revelation of eternal life to come and “the earnest of our inheritance” (Ephesians 1:14) in Christ. The grave can’t take our hope! God has us wrapped in love and life.
