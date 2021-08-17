The doctor walked out of the room. I laid my head on the table near where I was sitting. My sixteen-year-old son was lying in the hospital bed nearby. We were silent. What do you say when the doctor uses words like “life and death”? The surgeon needs the case early but it was late. I didn’t know. This tough, positive, intelligent problem-solver was very active early in the weekend with siblings and the church youth group although he had mentioned appendicitis and I found Britannica open to that topic in his room. Sunday when he slumped in the pew and later couldn’t stand up straight, I knew he needed a doctor.
Now with my head bowed on that table, I began to see a picture in my mind. I saw a gulf, dark to the left and below, but to the right and above there was light. I saw a form carrying another form from left to right, from the dark to the light, very steadily but slowly over the dark gulf below and I heard the words, “Underneath are the everlasting arms” (Deuteronomy 33:27). The Lord carried Rick through that fearful time of life-threatening illness, through surgery and a week of hospital care. Those strong, everlasting arms carry us today. What a precious and wonderful God!
God loves His “offspring” (Acts 17:29) no matter how young, how old or how little-known. The disciples of Jesus tried to send away folks who brought their children to Him. This was grown-up business and they shouldn’t bother the Master but Jesus was very displeased with that attitude and insisted that they be allowed to come to Him. “And he took them up in his arms, put his hands upon them, and blessed them” (Mark 10:16) in a priceless embrace of love.
Like a gentle shepherd tending his sheep and their young and who risks his life for the sheep, Jesus is the Great Shepherd who did give His life to save each of us. He carries us through all of life’s hard times and gives us eternal life when this life ends if we just trust and follow Him. “And I give unto them eternal life; and they shall never perish, neither shall any man pluck them out of my hand” (John 10:28).
Like He led Israel out of Egypt, God has led us out of sin’s bondage into the holy nation of His redeemed. “I bore you on eagles’ wings, and brought you unto myself” (Exodus 19:4). He who began a good work in us will finish it. “And even to your old age I am he; and even to your hoar hairs will I carry you: I have made, and I will bear; even I will carry, and will deliver you” (Isaiah 46:4). He cares for His own.
Paul told us saints will be “caught up” (1 Thessalonians 4:17) to meet our returning Savior, carried to mansions in God’s house (John 14:2) in that city that has no defilement, no curse, no crying, no sickness and no death. They are those who hear of Christ’s sacrifice to save us, who believe, repent and are baptized to receive salvation and will go to live eternally with Him. Lean on those unfailing, everlasting arms. You are safe with Him!
