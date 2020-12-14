Whew!!! The Old Woman finally finished her early decorating for Christmas. Now for our ‘down time’– waiting for Christmas to arrive. Now it only takes a repeat of an activity around the olde farmhouse to become a potential tradition. The Old Man thinks the Old Woman has WAY too much extra time to think of what traditions we should keep, drop, or vary this year.
She began by thinking of the Christmas Eve traditions. She had a laugh or two about the traditions that have been dropped through the years. One tradition that she had begun was taking cookies to the neighbors and singing carols to them in their yards. It may have been a pitiful sight to see and hear the four of them trying to stay on key and remembering the words of carols. After unsuccessful attempts to bribe the family out for caroling she drew a line through FAMILY CAROLING. Then there was looking for the Christmas tree in the wild!! The Old Man carried a tape measure through the woods trying to find the perfect tree. It would be dark by the time they arrived home with the tree! Many times the tree didn’t fit!! The hours this took caused a line to be drawn through CHRISTMAS TREE HUNTING IN THE WILD.
Some Christmas Eve traditions have a definite spot on the schedule. Gumbo has been the menu for the evening since the first slow cooker the Old Woman had. Pajamas have been given to everyone since the first child arrived. And a definite winner is The theme secret Santa gift which began when the Old Couple’s children became adults. Through the years they have had a wide varied list of themes including wood, button, stone , metal, cheesy, house shoes, hats, socks-for examples. This year the theme is bark. I’m not sure this theme will agree with me. I’m imagining barking dog recordings will end up somewhere in the gifts!! A new tradition started two years ago–the puppet show. We aren’t for sure if it made the grade so time will tell if the show goes on or maybe something else may take its place. We will stay tuned about that one.
Christmas mornings haven’t changed too much through the years. Although, Instead of the kids getting up at the crack of dawn the Old Couple are up and ready hours before the rest. They enjoy a quiet time to enjoy lighting the fire and lights. When everyone finally gathers in the living room the excitement begins. Stockings are passed out first, next a big breakfast, and then back for gift exchanging. The grandkids are just getting wound up when the adults are finding a place to rest! Then there’s the Christmas puzzle tradition. The number of pieces have varied through the years, but there’s always a puzzle. (The plan is to finish the puzzle before the family leaves) Games are played by the family members who love a challenge and are competitive. Now the Old Woman used to teach piano lessons, and both daughters took lessons, so you can guess Old Christmas carols were played throughout the weekend.
A tradition that has always ended up happening is the Christmas cookie decorating. Whether sugar or gingerbread the decorating is a hit to most everyone. The day ends with wagon rides for the little ones and hiking around the area for the rest. Movies and building with legos are other traditional activities. The most important tradition the Old Couple needs never to forget,especially in this crazy world, is the true meaning of Christmas whether it’s the tradition of talking about the manger scene, singing carols, or thankful prayers for the special gift of Jesus Christ. It might even be the Birth of Christ shared by a puppet!! Hopefully they don’t forget to make that an important tradition! That makes all the other traditions of a special family Christmas possible.
I stay in the garage apartment most of the weekend since there are grandkids running through the house and the younger daughter’s dog sometimes comes for visits. Don’t worry about my missing out–I get to hear all about this Christmas time and all the traditions after the dust has settled.
It’s usually such a busy weekend that the time passes too quickly for the Old Couple. They watch videos of the family and look at pictures many hours after the last car drives away. Their hearts are warm with all these memories of all the family traditions! There are several sighs and sometimes tears as they wave the family on down the drive.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.