Whew! The dog-days of summer have arrived! The Old Woman said the Greeks and Romans thought dog-days was the hottest time of the year, and people might have catastrophes! Well, the Old Woman never liked waiting for catastrophes. She would rather try to find some way to enjoy even the hottest day! You remember how she gets up at the crack of dawn? She definitely rolls out of bed earlier now to enjoy the outdoors. She walks, waters her plants, picks produce from the tower garden, and just sits out on her deck and admires nature! You guessed what she does next! Daydreaming of the past! I find me a comfortable spot to listen! And snooze after awhile!
The weather of the dog-days of summer in the 50s in Texas was also hot, but the activities of the kids were different. When she was four or five (her earliest recollections) the Old Woman got up early with her sister and parents. Living in the country without close neighbors left her alone to come up with her own playtime activities. Her parents worked on farm chores, then they headed to building jobs. Her mother went along many days to help. The Old Woman had one doll and a red rocker to carry along. In those days she didn't interrupt their work. She had a day of free time! She came up with creative ways to enjoy herself. The Old Woman told me about her imaginary friends! Clem and Sam! The funny thing to me was that she had these two friends all the way through early elementary school!
Now her mother loved to read so the Old Woman had heard many books early in life. These included Heidi ( you remember her dog's name!), Tom Sawyer, Black Beauty, just to name a few. Of course, she and her imaginary friends would replay the books. She got in trouble one day for getting so involved with the re-creation of Tom Sawyer that she wandered off down the road to the tank for an adventure. (In case you're wondering in Texas tanks actually were ponds! Don't ask how that came about. I have no clue)
Not having many toys, the Old Woman used what she had to come up with creations for her fun times. She used an old set of dishes to be people in a sand pile. (Wonder if Walt Disney had this kind of childhood?). She arranged bobby pins into houses while her mother tried to curl her board straight hair! Her mother was very creative and made up stories while she washed the Old Woman's hair. I can't imagine having the patience to pin curl a kid's hair every Saturday! (I imagine it took a long time to banana curl HER hair). Her favorite story was a continuation of Peter Cottontail her mother told while the hair was being pinned from week to week. It gave the Old Woman something to look forward to.
The Old Woman thought maybe some children today had missed out on free time. They weren't able to have enough time to create play worlds like she had. She didn't watch much television because she watched classics in her mind. She never knew about asking for new games or toys because she was occupied with making her own toys. One thing about this --I bet it didn't take her too long to clean her room. She put her doll to bed and curled up next to her mother for a wonderful tale or book.
The Old Woman loved to hear her own children playing 'make believe'. They would have their own Olympics with artwork to go with it, use the recliner for an airplane that would be landing in Paris, mAke up new names for themselves, or play battles with Enemies through the woods. The stories they wanted her to make up for them at night were scary stories instead of Heidi though.
Maybe some of the kids of 2020 have too many toys and are too busy for the kind of free time the Old Woman remembers. Young children have more things than they know what to do with. Older children seem to spend a lot of time on iPhones, iPads, and video games. They have practices for sports and lessons of various types. They may never have enough time to lie in the grass and talk to a Clem and Sam! But sometimes she spies children playing by themselves, playing in an imaginary world, and coming up with original games. She smiles and thinks -maybe letting kids enjoy free time is beginning to make a come back!
I don't think the Old Woman has stopped being creative. I sometimes wonder what she is thinking of next!?! I hear her reading to her grandkids and joining their make-believe activities on a hot day in summer! (she has her mothers' set of The Children's Classics by the way) when the grandkids are at her house they don't use their ipads or watch television as much. They perhaps go to the woods and pretend to be the Three Bears! She hopes giving them some free time will give them some extra creative thinking and some great memories when they are older. (I'm wondering when the Old Woman is in a nursing home someday if she will will start talking to Clem and Sam again? What do you think?)
