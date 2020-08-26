Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN LITTLE ROCK HAS ISSUED A * FLASH FLOOD WARNING FOR... JACKSON COUNTY IN EASTERN ARKANSAS... LAWRENCE COUNTY IN EASTERN ARKANSAS... NORTHEASTERN CLEBURNE COUNTY IN NORTH CENTRAL ARKANSAS... INDEPENDENCE COUNTY IN NORTH CENTRAL ARKANSAS... SOUTHEASTERN IZARD COUNTY IN NORTH CENTRAL ARKANSAS... SOUTHERN SHARP COUNTY IN NORTH CENTRAL ARKANSAS... * UNTIL 1215 AM CDT. * AT 915 PM CDT, GAUGE REPORTS INDICATED THUNDERSTORMS PRODUCING HEAVY RAIN ACROSS THE WARNED AREA. OBSERVED RAINFALL RATES OF OVER 2 INCHES IN 30 MINUTES HAVE BEEN REPORTED IN THE WARNED AREA, AND BETWEEN 2 AND 3 INCHES OF RAIN HAVE FALLEN ALREADY. FLASH FLOODING IS ONGOING OR EXPECTED TO BEGIN SHORTLY. HAZARD...FLASH FLOODING CAUSED BY THUNDERSTORMS. SOURCE...GAUGES. IMPACT...FLOODING OF SMALL CREEKS AND STREAMS, URBAN AREAS, HIGHWAYS, STREETS AND UNDERPASSES AS WELL AS OTHER DRAINAGE AND LOW LYING AREAS. * SOME LOCATIONS THAT WILL EXPERIENCE FLASH FLOODING INCLUDE... BATESVILLE, NEWPORT, WALNUT RIDGE, HOXIE, BLACK ROCK, LAKE CHARLES STATE PARK, CAVE CITY, TUCKERMAN, DIAZ, NEWARK, SWIFTON, COLLEGE CITY, CUSHMAN, PORTIA, MOUNT PLEASANT, GRUBBS, PLEASANT PLAINS, STRAWBERRY, LYNN AND OIL TROUGH. ADDITIONAL RAINFALL AMOUNTS OF 1 TO 2 INCHES ARE POSSIBLE IN THE WARNED AREA. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN WHEN ENCOUNTERING FLOODED ROADS. MOST FLOOD DEATHS OCCUR IN VEHICLES. BE ESPECIALLY CAUTIOUS AT NIGHT WHEN IT IS HARDER TO RECOGNIZE THE DANGERS OF FLOODING. && FLASH FLOOD...GAUGE INDICATED