A “sitter” in ICU is an angel who sits with your loved one when you can’t be there and looks out for them. Since my husband has been admitted to St. Vincent’s hospital we’ve had several “sitters” when I haven’t been able to be with him, due to COVID restrictions. While I would prefer that I was with him 24/7 I understand the hospitals policy, respect it and know that I can leave and he will be in good hands.
One of our “sitters” left a coloring page that she painstakingly colored with pencil and taped to his marker board in his room. The message on the page was “Your life will reflect what you expect.” It was serendipitous that she choose that particular message to leave for us. Sean constantly reminds me to think positive thoughts, to expect the best and the best will happen. When tragedy hits, like it did with us, I have to admit that my thoughts weren’t always so positive. I’ve had my moments of doubt, serious worry and at times overwhelming fear. Each time I would slip, I would hear Sean’s words, similar to the coloring page, and I would turn my thoughts around. I expect great things in our future.
I expect we will have a long future together, with some changes to address the health issues, but I know we are on the journey to recovery. I know we are never alone. I know we have a community, family and friends who love us and are keeping us in their thoughts and prayers daily. I have witnessed first hand the healing power of that love and I will forever be grateful.
Life is full of unexpected and challenging experiences, 2020 has been one challenge after another. As a community, once again, we accepted the challenge, we did our best and in my opinion have weathered the storm better than some. How fortunate we have been. I write this column week after week and every week I am amazed and grateful that I always have something to write about. I’m a transplant from southern California and never have I experienced a community that has pulled together and helped each other in so many different ways with no hesitation, no expectations to be repaid, to be thanked or to be shown any sort of gratitude. Their help, their support is always quick and complete. From all the natural disasters, to illness, to loss, to whatever a neighbor needs, we are there for one another. Is this heaven? We are not perfect, we are human but we give, we care, we are family. Random acts of kindness abound and my heart is full.
Your kindness challenge for the week comes from Princess Diana, “Carry out a random act of kindness, with no expectation of reward, safe in the knowledge that one day someone might do the same for you.”
When Sean and I get home we will have a lot of kindness we will be sharing, we will be giving back every day, join us ... one day at a time, we are never alone.
