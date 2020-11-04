My heart and my mind don’t always agree. When my heart is hurting my mind tries to rational why and I can’t wrap my head around why I can’t just “say it” and make it all better. When my mind is confused and frustrated my heart wants to say just hug someone and make it all better. When you throw in a scary or worrisome incident like an accident involving someone you love your heart takes over, you react and respond with love, no questions asked, you just do. Then when the immediate danger has passed you reflect on what happened and your mind and heart aren’t always in sink. We are presented with opportunities every day where we can choose to be kind first and respond to anything life throws at you with love and compassion or we can hold back, listen to the mind that warns you to protect yourself, rationalize your expectations so that you don’t get hurt again. What to do, what to do? I wrote this next paragraph several years ago but it certainly is worth sharing again because it really puts things back into perspective.
“People are often unreasonable and self-centered. Forgive them anyway. If you are kind, people may accuse you of ulterior motives. Be kind anyway. If you are honest, people may cheat you. Be honest anyway. If you find happiness, people may be jealous. Be happy anyway. The good you do today may be forgotten tomorrow. Do good anyway. Give the world the best you have and it may never be enough. Give your best anyway,” Mother Teresa.
Such a wise and caring woman.
I did that this week and it feels good. The mind and the heart were in synch and the outcome was just as it should be. Your kindness challenge this week is to have a heart to heart with your mind, get both your mind and heart moving in the same direction as you look forward to the upcoming holidays. Thanksgiving is just around the corner followed by the season of giving. Make your list, check it twice, and always remember to give, be kind, be nice. Plan your holidays with loved ones and be happy with your choices. You have today, tomorrow isn’t promised and you can’t change the past.
Shakespeare sums it all up when he said: “I always feel happy, you know why? Because I don’t expect anything from anyone, Expectations always hurt. Life is short, so love your life, be happy... and keep smiling. Just live for yourself and before you speak, listen. Before you write, think. Before you spend, earn. Before you pray, forgive. Before you hurt, feel. Before you hate, love. Before you quit, try. Before you die, live.”
To all of this I say: “Give of your heart first, rather than a piece of your mind.”
