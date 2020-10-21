During a discussion with Sean the other day he gave me a very unusual compliment but one that really made me feel proud of myself. He said, “You are doing really well not worrying so much.” After all that we have been through these past few months this really meant a lot to me. When caring for a loved one it’s really hard to not hover over them constantly. I’ll admit that the first few weeks lying next to him I actually watched him breath until I got so tired I just fell asleep more from exhaustion then from less worry. There are still days that I feel that I’m letting the worry get the better of me but for him to actually notice that I’m less stressed makes me feel like I might actually be getting a hold on things a little better.
He gets stronger every day. There are still adjustments we need to work on and for those that have gone through something similar you know what I am talking about. When a loved one is sick, hurt or healing from a recent accident or illness the care takers job is not just to care for them but just the every day events and activities of the day become burdensome and almost more than you think you can handle.
Then something happens, you have a good day, you see things progressing and you have hope. You see success in the smallest things and you smile. The worry remains but it lessens. “Worrying does not take away tomorrow’s troubles; it takes away today’s peace.” Unknown.
Life in general is a roller coaster ride. We all have good and bad days but dealing with things like this compounds those up and down moments and the pressure to stay upbeat and positive can be challenging to say the least.
I think my new mantra should be to worry less, and live more. I can’t control what will happen tomorrow, sure I’d like to but I know that I can only control how I respond to each day. Your kindness challenge for the week is to wake up each day and tell yourself that today I am going to think big, I am going to look for the good in my day. I will not quit. I will stay strong and I will worry less and live more.
“Worrying won’t stop the bad stuff from happening, it just stops you from enjoying the good,” Unknown.
I’m going to do this every day this week and keep on doing it until it becomes a part of my daily routine. Be patient with yourself. Learning how to worry less won’t be easy, it will take time but know that worrying is not helping you or your loved ones. Worrying drains your energy, stresses you out and takes away precious time in your day where you could have been smiling and celebrating the successes of the day. Give yourself this challenge and once conquered it will give your loved one the peace they need to lessen their worry for you and continue their healing.
