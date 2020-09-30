‘When a toxic person can no longer control you, they will try to control how others see you. The misinformation will feel unfair, but stay above it, trusting that other people will eventually see the truth just like you did,” Unknown.
We’ve all been there. Whether it ‘s with someone close to you, someone you work with or someone that knows of you but doesn’t really “know” you and it hurts. They say things, they do things that are meant to hurt you, to get you in trouble or to make others think less of you. Why do they do this? Jealousy, they may feel intimidated, maybe even threatened by you in some way. You probably know someone right off the bat that you would consider a toxic person in your life. You can worry about why they act like this to you, what have you done,why are they saying or doing harmful or malicious things towards you? You may never know the answers. Most toxic people can only see that they are right, you are wrong and there is no changing their minds no matter what you say or do. It’s frustrating, worrisome at times and very hurtful. It can shake your confidence and cause you plenty of undue worry but one thing you can be confident in is how you respond to them.
Lashing back, letting the anger and hurt rule your actions is only adding fuel to the fire. This type of response is natural but why feed the fire? That’s just what they want you to do. You are in essence proving them right. Wouldn’t it serve you better to look for the bucket of water then take the necessary steps to douse that fire and salvage what you can? Toxic and jealous people feed off an angry response. Conflict cannot survive when only one person participates.
If someone is treating you unfairly, they are purposefully being unkind and hurtful for whatever reason, step back, calm down, then think of another way to turn that tide. My Mom would tell me to “kill them with kindness.” Take the high road, don’t stoop to their level and try to lash back, that’s just what they want. There are other ways to deal with their actions that don’t hurt. Always stay truthful and kind and at the end of the day “the truth will set you free”! Stay true to yourself. Why anyone would stoop to the level of intentionally trying to hurt someone or make them look bad to others is just so wrong on so many levels and you don’t have to play that game.
Your kindness challenge for the week is to do as Tim Gunn suggests: “Take the high road, no matter how much strife, and consternation, frustration and anger you might be confronted with – don’t go to that level.”
It will take work on your part. Walking uphill is so much harder and requires strength, determination and effort. It’s so much easier to walk down hill, with so little effort and virtually no determination but what does that say about your character? We all want to be liked, appreciated and acknowledged for the good that we do but not everyone is going to think like us, agree with us but we are the only ones in control of how we respond.
“Show respect even to people who don’t deserve it; not as a reflection of their character, but as a reflection of yours,” Dave Willis.
