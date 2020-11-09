Election day is behind us, thank goodness, and we are now coming into the Season of Giving and celebrating the holidays with loved ones. We can now let our differences be set aside and focus on things we can agree on like, “The turkey. The sweet potatoes. The stuffing. The pumpkin pie. Is there anything else we all can agree so vehemently about? I don't think so,” Nora Ephron and isn't that nice?
Family and friends are talking about how we can all “safely” get together for the holidays. Many will travel to see family and friends while some may choose to stay home for the holidays. We all have to make our own decision regarding our health and welfare because we are still under restrictions of this pandemic and we need to stay strong but I just hate the idea of anyone being alone for Thanksgiving or Christmas. By using live stream videos, or a myriad of other online apps we can still see and visit with family and friends even if we stay home so please make your plans early so that everyone is familiar with how to use these tools to stay in touch.
I am hearing more and more about the emotional toll this pandemic is causing, especially with the elderly who haven't been able to have visitors or been able to go out much, if at all. Don't forget them, they need you now more than ever! The holidays can be especially hard on them but the holidays are also the perfect time to count our blessings and to seek out ways to make life a little better for others.
“It's not how much we give but how much love we put into giving,” Mother Teresa.
With this thought in mind your weekly kindness challenge is to make plans now to make sure that an elderly family member, friend or neighbor has plans for Thanksgiving. If there is something that you can do to make the holiday better for them, plan it and do it.
“We can't help everyone but everyone can help someone,” Ronald Reagan.
I'm sure we can all find someone who needs this act of kindness and giving.
One of the things I love to do is to feed others. I'm not a chef by any means but I enjoy making others happy by cooking or baking for them. In our community we will have a potluck meal on Thanksgiving day. I will cook and bake and attend the event. I will probably not know everyone there but before I leave I hope I get a chance to at least wish each and every person there a Happy Thanksgiving. There's nothing like sharing a meal with someone to bring everyone involved great joy and a sense that someone cares. I'm looking forward to a shift in emotions where everyone's heart is filled with the desire to give and be kind.
“Be present in all things, and thankful for all things," Maya Angelou.
