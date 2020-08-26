“There are no accidents. Whatever happens, it is for a reason. We might not always see the reason, but we can always trust it’s there.” – Unknown
When an accident happens and the result is the loss of a loved one there just aren’t words that can ease the pain. No one can understand what you are feeling and while intentions are good the grief can be overwhelming. All you can do is deal with the loss the best that you can and hope that those close to you, your friends and family, will support you through the toughest of times. Lean on them when you need to, cry when you need to, get angry when you need to but always reflect on the wonderful memories that will give you the strength you will need in the months, the years ahead.
Our community lost a wonderful, kind and loving man way too soon. An accident took him from us, his wife, his family, his friends. The reality of this loss is at times more than we can understand. But understanding and acceptance will come. We can’t stop death from happening but we can let the strength of love triumph over the loss.
“The reality is that you will grieve forever. You will not get over the loss of a loved one; you will learn to live with it. You will heal and you will rebuild yourself around the loss you have suffered. You will be whole again but you will never be the same. Nor should you be the same nor would you want to,” Elisabeth Kubler-Ross.
Dawn you are not alone.
“No person is ever truly alone. Those who live no more, whom we loved, echo still within our thoughts, our words, our hearts,” Unknown.
Chris will always be with you, your friends, your family, your community are here for you.
Your kindness challenge for the week is to take time to remember those that have gone before us. Reflect on the wonderful memories that have sustained you and helped you get through the loss. Give thanks for the time you had with them and cherish every moment you have with those that are still with you.
“There is a sacredness in tears. They are not the mark of weakness, but of power. They speak more eloquently than ten thousand tongues. They are messengers of overwhelming grief ... and unspeakable love,” Washington Irving. Love is the strength that sustains us always.
