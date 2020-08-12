Well, I’ve been noticing more stress with the American culture this summer. I realize it’s an election year, but negativity has been the daily norm especially with news and all the media. I’ve also noticed stress with the Old Couple! They tried their best to not get too caught up in all of this NEWS! Nevertheless, I noticed the Old Woman beginning to use more essential oil, meditation tapes, and definitely too much television. I decided to try to be an encourager and let them know a few life lessons I’ve learned during my short life. Maybe they will copy a few!
The first life lesson I learned was to take care of my health. Lucky for me the Old Woman gives me dry food two times daily and plenty of water for hydration. I hope I’m getting the right amounts of vitamin D and zinc. These two help with the pesky viruses. Treats are very few each day. I try to use self control on my eating! Rare occasions do I eat wild game. I’ll have to say I try to have the perfect weight!! I’m thankful I feel good everyday!
Now the second thing I’ve learned is to live a balanced life. I sleep off and on, exercise quite a bit (I think this helps my thinking to be clear), and use my creativity wherever I can. I limit my watching television because those ads lead me to cravings I need to keep in check!! Of course relaxation helps my stress level which increases my immunity. I still have my freedom to choose where I go – inside or outside. This has influenced my thriving. I can dream up whatever I want and continue going forward to that dream. I’m hoping my freedoms aren’t ever taken away.
A purpose for each day is essential. I feel useful keeping the rodent population down around the house, entertaining the old couple keeping their spirits up, and watching the bird feeder so squirrels don’t keep them from their areas. I just feel better if I’m a bit productive. (My self esteem suffers if I’m lazy). The Old Man sometimes sits outside his shop and seems to need a diversion so I do a lot of my exercising and climbing up the posts for his enjoyment. Inside I keep the Old Woman company while she sews and reads. Maybe I’m an inspiration to HER creativity?!? Who knows?
Peaceful rest is very important!! I even enjoy the Old Woman’s classical music!! We get our 8 hours sleep with that lavender oil!! Of course, at night I cuddle and keep them relaxed and comfortable until five o’clock when I wake them up. Early risers seem to fair better than night owls so this is what I encourage them to do.
Now FEAR is a problem to deal with. I feel that I’ve been given the instincts and discernment that I need to cope with that culprit. I do keep my eyes open for snakes in the grass and avoid the shrubs at times I know armadillos could lurk. I don’t get too bent out of shape when the pests dig around and overturn the mulch. Life’s worth more than a few inconveniences. I avoid the road even if I see another cat taking a risk. I know I have the ability to get out of the way from stray dogs who cut brought our yard. The deck is my safe haven. I just have to trust my common sense.
I am thankful to live in a beautiful wooded area with tall trees above and plenty of God’s creation to enjoy. I feel protection around sometimes that I can’t see. The Old Couple realize that too. I take a bit of time to be thankful everyday. I’m pretty sure my immunity to disease increases with each thankful thought! That gives me a boost to handle even a pain from a briar or an itch from a flea. (I’m thankful the Old Woman takes me regularly to the Veterinarian for checkups and flea medicine though!). I sure hope the Old Woman and Man are watching and paying attention to all of these life lessons I’ve learned because I want them around for awhile longer!!
