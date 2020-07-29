Latest e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- Get your feet wet with Arkansas Master Naturalists - Foothills Chapter
- QPS receives national recognition, given Model PLC School status (copy)
- Pool and masks at Heber council
- Sign of the times
- Final Greers Ferry Lake Shoreline Management Plan approved
- Sheriff's office clarifies position on mask enforcement
- Fairfield Bay Mayor announces resignation
- Guy-Perkins welcomes new high school principal
- Cleburne County producers have until Aug. 3 to submit FSA County Committee nominations
- Bobby Stubbs
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Heber Springs, AR
Right Now
89°
Sunny
- Humidity: 59%
- Feels Like: 99°
- Heat Index: 99°
- Wind: 7 mph
- Wind Chill: 89°
- UV Index: 9 Very High
- Sunrise: 06:14:39 AM
- Sunset: 08:14:01 PM
- Dew Point: 73°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
Some clouds and possibly an isolated thunderstorm this afternoon. High around 90F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Tonight
Thunderstorms likely. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%.
Tomorrow
Scattered thunderstorms. High 89F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.