Latest e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- Sheriff's Office makes arrest for disorderly conduct, trespassing
- Hwy 25 crash claims Mount Vernon man
- Virus detected in Benton County horses; Arkansas Department of Agriculture orders animal movement restrictions for surrounding counties
- Preparations underway for Chuckwagon Races in the age of COVID
- Bass anglers participate in a catch-and-keep tournament for conservation
- Jeannine Terrell Taylor
- QPS receives national recognition, given Model PLC School status (copy)
- Get your feet wet with Arkansas Master Naturalists - Foothills Chapter
- Charges after 90 mph car chase
- Traffic gunshot leads to charges
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Heber Springs, AR
Right Now
75°
Fair
- Humidity: 72%
- Feels Like: 75°
- Heat Index: 75°
- Wind: 3 mph
- Wind Chill: 75°
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 06:20:55 AM
- Sunset: 08:06:32 PM
- Dew Point: 66°
- Visibility: 9 mi
Today
Cloudy with showers. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
Tonight
Cloudy with showers. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
Tomorrow
Mainly cloudy. High around 85F. Winds light and variable.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.