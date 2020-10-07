God our Father, God our Father, Once again, once again ... Oh my, the Old Woman has been humming that and breaking out in song since she visited her two year old granddaughter! Prayer has been a very important part of her life since she was a child, so she was happy to hear this young child’s song. Next I got to hear ALL about prayer! She shared the prayers her mother said with her when she was a child. Even though some of these were repetitious with kids, the Old Woman thought they were very important prayers. She heard that Mother Teresa began every day with “Good morning, Jesus.” She thinks that would be revolutionary if every Christian did that!
She decided she probably wasn’t as grateful in her prayers during her first several years. Being in America she thought she knew the best answer to the needs in her life. “No or not yet” answers were hard for her. As she got older the Bible helped guide her to know how to pray. The Psalms were full of praises. Jesus’ prayers in the New Testament helped her know spiritual food was more important than physical food. Some circumstances that might have seemed hard had great outcomes. So now, she sees life in a different light. We might not understand the whys, but if we are trusting that God is ‘in control’ we should let Him give His answers. God knows the best for us!
Now as she has gotten older the Old Woman has begun to pray more for others. Her family members first, then friends, then those who have lost their hope! And now, she continues prayers for President Trump and his family. In America there have been an overwhelming need of prayer for everyone this year! The Old Woman realizes how history has been changed in the past by prayers, so she hopes prayers will turn around the events of this year. George Washington and his men had being trapped at the water’s edge, but God spared them from a British attack by bringing fog to protect them while they took boats across to the island. Their prayers had mattered! And Abraham Lincoln prayed for unity of our country during the Civil War. Those prayers also certainly mattered! The Old Woman figures God is still sovereign during this year, and prayers will matter now!
This year there have been great divisions politically, destruction by fires in California, destruction in major cities from out of control rioters and looters, many hurricanes, a pandemic from the COVID-19, the President’s and his wife’s positivity for COVID-19, economic crisis! Oh my, it is the time for Christians to get serious about prayer. The country had planned prayers at courthouses and prayer walks in Washington D.C. Now 50,000 people had met in Washington D.C. to pray! It was a powerful statement in the USA! At the Cleburne County Courthouse a smaller crowd had gathered on Saturday night. County officials and pastors from various denominations gathered to pray also. I’m thinking these little local groups all over the nation were praying that night. America needed help! And continues to need help! Hopefully the Christians are serious about humbling themselves, asking forgiveness for their sins, and praying with faith for God to guide our country out of this combination of trials and tribulations!
After praying for our country the Old Woman remembered all the blessings and answered prayers of the past, and a peace came over her once again. She will continue to pray for our country, but today she will begin to look expectantly for the answers to Americans’ prayers, and by the way, they really do matter! There’s beginning to be a feeling of hope in her, and soon she feels that we will see answers all over the place! I’m getting really excited myself!
Off goes the Old Woman humming quietly. Then..she breaks out in that child’s prayer again ... Thank you for our blessings, Thank you for our blessings. A-men,A-men ( I think that two year old’s song mattered! Don’t you?)
